F1 News: Carlos Sainz Warned Not To Sign With This Team For 2025 By Former Owner
Eddie Jordan has advised Carlos Sainz not to sign with Sauber for the 2025 season. This warning comes as Sainz's options for a new team narrow, following his upcoming departure from Ferrari.
As Carlos Sainz's tenure at Ferrari comes to an end this year, the Spanish driver finds himself trying to secure a suitable seat for 2025. Since the announcement that Lewis Hamilton would replace Sainz at Ferrari in 2025, he has been linked with multiple different teams.
However, with Aston Martin signing a contract extension with Fernando Alonso and Red Bull highly likely to extend Sergio Perez's contract, the options for the Spaniard are running low. Other teams which Sainz has been rumors to be in talks with are Sauber, which will become Audi in 2026, Mercedes, although this is also thought to now be off the table, and Williams.
Although Jordan hasn't spoken about it publicly, F1 Nation Podcast host Tom Clarkson has revealed what the former F1 team owner advised to Carlos Sainz whilst speaking with his father, Carlos Sainz Snr. Clarkson explained, as quoted by Crash.net:
“I said: ‘What advice did you give him?’
“He said: ‘I don’t think Sauber is the answer’.
“Interesting. EJ knows Formula 1. He’s putting two and two together and coming to the conclusion about the Mercedes power unit.
“The guys and girls at Brixworth got it right last time.
“The message we’re getting out of Brixworth again is that they are making good progress.
“Perhaps Williams and Sainz could be a thing…”