F1 News: Charles Leclerc aims to take the F1 Championship in 2023

Charles Leclerc is eager to put a difficult season behind him and focus his efforts in 2023, when his only intention will be to secure the World Championship for Ferrari.

Leclerc started his 2022 campaign in very strong form, maximising the performance of his F1-75 and creating a 40-point lead in the championship after just the first three rounds.

Unfortunately for the Monegasque, Ferrari preceded to self-destruct in the races leading up to the summer break.

Reliability failures in Spain and Baku, Strategic howlers in Monaco, Britain, and France combined with general operational mistakes quickly extinguished any of Leclerc's aspirations to fight for the crown.

Speaking in an interview with it.motorsport.com, Leclerc spoke about his future with Ferrari and his immediate goals with the team:

"I have a contract until the end of the 2024 season, and today I see this deadline as a long way off.

"I have always loved Ferrari, I want to win a World title with this team, and I want to do it as soon as possible.

"When the time comes to evaluate the future, I'll think about it, but I love this team.

"I know that the president has said that it is a goal to be achieved by 2026 [the Championship], but as a driver, I cannot think about this deadline.