Skip to main content
F1 News: Charles Leclerc concerned with Ferrari's engine ahead of Mexican GP

F1 News: Charles Leclerc concerned with Ferrari's engine ahead of Mexican GP

Ferrari's reliability is a concern for Leclerc.

Ferrari's reliability is a concern for Leclerc.

Charles Leclerc was uncharacteristically off the pace in Mexico qualifying, finding himself considerably behind the Red Bull and Mercedes duo on the timing sheets.  

Leclerc is often capable of extracting all the performance from his F1-75 in qualifying, but various factors prevented him from fighting at the front in the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez. 

The 25-year-old explained that engine issues plagued him throughout the session, limiting his power on the main straight and impacting the overall drivability of his car. 

Leclerc hopes Ferrari can address these power unit issues for the Grand Prix, especially considering the demanding nature of competing at such high altitudes.

Ferrari's reliability has proven to be one of its weaknesses this season, so in a race that could be a war of attrition, it will be imperative to overcome these problems. 

Speaking with the media post-session, Leclerc detailed some of his problems:

Scroll to Continue

Read More

"It was a difficult session, but there is a problem, I'm sure. 

220007-mexico-city-gp-thursday

"We need to look into it. It was mostly engine-wise; we were losing a lot of time down the straight, and there were loads of problems with drivability...

"The engine was not responding to the throttle input I was giving. Especially in the high speed, it was extremely difficult. 

"I really hope we can fix that for tomorrow. If yes, I feel confident we can have a good result. If not, I'm not sure how it will go. 

"I think this is really a one-off. For me, it was really strange. We need to look into it, and I hope we can find something for tomorrow."

Carlos Sainz also struggled on the opposite side of the Ferrari garage in qualifying, so doubts remain about the Italian squad's competitiveness in Mexico. 

The Scuderia has a reasonable points cushion ahead of Mercedes in the standings, but Ferrari will be more concerned about addressing these persistent issues for next season. 

220043-scuderia-ferrari-mexican-gp-2022-saturday
News

F1 News: Charles Leclerc concerned with Ferrari's engine ahead of Mexican GP

By Jaden Diaz-Ndisang
SI202210281169_hires_jpeg_24bit_rgb
News

F1 News: Sergio Perez was "pretty much blind through qualifying" in Mexico

By Jaden Diaz-Ndisang
SI202210290756_hires_jpeg_24bit_rgb
News

F1 News: Max Verstappen claims Pole Position for the Mexican GP

By Jaden Diaz-Ndisang
ricciardoooo
News

F1 News: Daniel Ricciardo - My future "won't be relative to what others do"

By Jaden Diaz-Ndisang
EECCC2CC-28B4-4CC4-B4C7-17357EC3EF38
News

F1 News: Jenson Button Tells Us The Wonders Of Working With Keanu Reeves On Upcoming Documentary

By Lydia Mee
M315707 (1)
News

F1 News: Lewis Hamilton Strives For 8th Championship - "It’s Going to Make All These Tough Moments Worthwhile.”

By Alex Harrington
SI202210220088_hires_jpeg_24bit_rgb
News

F1 News: McLaren Boss Furious With Red Bull Punishment - "the Penalty Doesn't Fit The Breach"

By Alex Harrington
2200632-scuderia-ferrari-usa-gp-race
News

F1 News: Carlos Sainz goes fastest in FP1

By Jaden Diaz-Ndisang