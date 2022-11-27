Skip to main content
F1 News: Charles Leclerc confident Ferrari's strategy improved in last races of 2022

Leclerc sees progress at Ferrari.

Charles Leclerc believes that Ferrari has shown improvement in its strategy and communication in the final races of 2022. 

Ferrari's strategic miscalculations have become synonymous with the team's recent failures in Formula 1. 

Whilst poor reliability and tyre management also proved costly in this year's campaign, strategic errors continuously plagued the Scuderia. 

A promising start to the year quickly transitioned into a season of pain and frustration for Ferrari and Leclerc, who eventually found themselves outside of title contention.

Despite these shortcomings, as quoted by racingnews365, Leclerc feels that Ferrari has made progress in this area:

"I feel like strategy has definitely been a step forward in the last races [of the season].

"[It's] difficult to show because we don't have the face that we had at the beginning of the year. 

"But the way we communicate, the way we take decisions is better."

Leclerc might be encouraged by Ferrari's strategy in the final races of 2022, but this hardly shows the team's fundamental weakness is being addressed. 

Whilst Ferrari avoided any significant blunders in the last stretch of the season, this should hardly be declared a success.

The Maranello squad will need to turn its strategy into an asset, not a liability if they are to contend for championships in the future. 

Leclerc deserves credit for maintaining a positive and professional outlook amidst Ferrari's blunders, but it will be accepted within the team that a repeat of the 2022 season cannot be tolerated. 

