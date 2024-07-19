F1 News: Charles Leclerc Crashes Out Of Hungarian FP2 Session Causing Red Flag
During the Free Practice 2 session at the Hungarian Grand Prix, Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc crashed into the wall while exiting Turn 4, causing significant disruption. With 43 minutes left on the clock, the session was abruptly red-flagged as Leclerc's Ferrari SF24 suffered a severe impact, necessitating a halt for safety checks and repairs.
Leclerc, fortunately, emerged from his crumpled vehicle unaided and was able to walk away. The crash resulted in considerable damage to the barrier and the Ferrari SF24, with recovery and repair operations immediately swinging into action. A medical car was dispatched to the scene as a precaution, and Leclerc was quickly transported back to the pits.
The incident unfolded as Leclerc's vehicle lost control, spun, and made a heavy impact with the barrier. Sky Sports' analyst and former F1 driver Anthony Davidson commented during the broadcast:
"I'm not surprised the FIA have jumped into action on this one. with a medical car on the scene. When the advertising got ripped off you saw they are metal barriers.
"Most cars that race around this circuit would run off the track and spin outwards, but these cars are so fast that as soon as the car starts going sideways the front wing was still doing it's thing and sending the car left. That's what spun it around.
"You live and learn. Sometimes you have to learn through accidents and mistakes. I'm sure in the future tyre barriers will be put in place."
For the Ferrari team, the crash means a long night ahead as mechanics work diligently to repair the heavily damaged SF24 ahead of the upcoming qualifying session.