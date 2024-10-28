F1 News: Charles Leclerc Faces Max Verstappen Penalty After Expletive Mexico Press Conference Error
Charles Leclerc is now facing a potential penalty from the FIA after an unfortunate slip of the tongue during a press conference at the Mexican Grand Prix. This follows in the footsteps of fellow Formula 1 driver Max Verstappen, who had earlier been penalized for similar reasons.
Leclerc recounted his near crash with Lando Norris:
"I was like f*** and then luckily... Oh no, oh no, I don't want to join Max!"
Verstappen received a community service penalty for swearing during a press conference at the Singapore Grand Prix. The Stewards stated at the time:
"Decision: Obligation to accomplish some work of public interest.
"It is the policy of the FIA to ensure that language used in its public forums, such as press conferences, meets generally accepted standards for all audiences and broadcasts. In particular this is true of statements made by participants in the World Championships and thus being role models both inside and outside the sport. This is clear in the regulations of the FIA and has been reinforced through previous cases brought before the Stewards in Formula One, in particular in Las Vegas in 2023.
"The Stewards reviewed the transcript of the FIA Thursday Driver Press Conference in Singapore and Max Verstappen, driver of car 1, used language to describe his car at the Event in Azerbaijan which is generally considered “coarse, rude” or may “cause offense” and is not considered suitable for broadcast. This is “Misconduct” as defined in Art 20 of the International Sporting Code, and is a breach of Art 12.2.1.k. The Stewards noted that the language was not directed at anyone or any group.
"When summoned to the Stewards the driver explained that the word used is ordinary in speech as he learned it, English not being his native language. While the Stewards accept that this may be true, it is important for role models to learn to be mindful when speaking in public forums, in particular when not under any particular pressure. Verstappen apologized for his behaviour.
"The Stewards noted that significant fines have been levied for language offensive to or directed at specific groups. This is not the case here. But, as this topic has been raised before and is well known by the competitors, the Stewards determined to order a greater penalty than previously and that Verstappen be “obliged to accomplish some work of public interest” (Art. 12.4.1.d of the International Sporting Code), in coordination with the Secretary General for Sport of the FIA."
Leclerc finished the Mexican Grand Prix in third position behind his Ferrari teammate Carlos Sainz, who won the race, and McLaren's Lando Norris in second.
2024 Mexican Grand Prix Results
1. Carlos Sainz
2. Lando Norris
3. Charles Leclerc - Fastest Lap
4. Lewis Hamilton
5. George Russell
6. Max Verstappen
7. Kevin Magnussen
8. Oscar Piastri
9. Nico Hulkenberg
10. Pierre Gasly
11. Lance Stroll
12. Franco Colapinto
13. Esteban Ocon
14. Valtteri Bottas
15. Zhou Guanyu
16. Liam Lawson
17. Sergio Perez
18. Fernando Alonso - DNF
19. Alex Albon - DNF
20. Yuki Tsunoda - DNF