F1 News: Charles Leclerc Looks To Win 2023 Season - "Giving The Best"

The Ferrari driver speaks about the upcoming 2023 season.

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari driver and runner-up to Max Verstappen in the 2022 Formula 1 season, has announced his readiness to become a world champion in a vlog of his pre-season training camp in the Dolomites. 

In the vlog, Leclerc could be seen ice climbing as part of his preparations for the upcoming season, skiing, drifting an Alfa Romeo on an iced track and going to an ice hockey match. The Monégasque was asked how he stays motivated, he responded:

"There are some days when I am not particularly happy to go training. But it's life, it's part of the game.

"In the end, winning is what motivates me and in 2022, we didn't make it but I'm planning to do it this year.

"So, we need to be as prepared as possible and training is part of it. You need to be fit inside of the car and we are giving the best just to be the best driver out there on the track."

Leclerc also spoke about how he has grown and evolved as a driver over the years, bringing him into a better position for the upcoming 2023 season. He continued:

"I think am I [more] mature.

"Every season that you do in Formula 1 you learn new things so you change as a driver.

"Whether there is a particular change where I was like 'I need to change this', it is not really [the case].

"It's just small mistakes that you have to learn from and grow. I'm more mature but there has not been a particular change, no."

Leclerc started off the 2022 season on a high note but encountered reliability issues with the Ferrari and strategical errors, but it is clear he is ready to come back fighting for the championship in 2023. The season kicks off with the Bahrain Grand Prix on 3-5 March.

