F1 News: Charles Leclerc Reacts To Ferrari Chief Resignation
It was confirmed this morning that Ferrari team principal, Mattia Binotto, will be leaving the team at the end of the year and Charles Leclerc has now reacted to the news.
Ferrari have received a lot of criticism throughout the 2022 F1 season for strategy issues, which mainly affected Leclerc over his teammate Carlos Sainz and so there have been many rumours of friction between the Leclerc and Binotto.
Leclerc took to his Instagram to post about the news, attempting to squash those rumours. He captioned a photo of the two of them, saying:
Read More
"Thank you for everything, Mattia.
"We spent four very intense years together, full of great satisfaction and also, inevitably, moments that tested us. My esteem and respect for you have never diminished, and we have always worked with full dedication to achieve the same goals.
"Good luck for everything"
[Translated by Instagram]
We do not know who will be replacing Binotto yet, although it is anticipated we will know who will the replacement will be before the New Year. When the news broke, Binotto spoke about the situation, saying:
"With the regret that this entails, I have decided to conclude my collaboration with Ferrari.
"I am leaving a company that I love, which I have been part of for 28 years, with the serenity that comes from the conviction that I have made every effort to achieve the objectives set.
"I leave a united and growing team. A strong team, ready, I'm sure, to achieve the highest goals, to which I wish all the best for the future. I think it is right to take this step at this time, as hard as this decision has been for me.
"I would like to thank all the people at the Gestione Sportiva who have shared this journey with me, made up of difficulties but also of great satisfaction."