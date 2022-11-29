It was confirmed this morning that Ferrari team principal, Mattia Binotto, will be leaving the team at the end of the year and Charles Leclerc has now reacted to the news.

Ferrari have received a lot of criticism throughout the 2022 F1 season for strategy issues, which mainly affected Leclerc over his teammate Carlos Sainz and so there have been many rumours of friction between the Leclerc and Binotto.

Leclerc took to his Instagram to post about the news, attempting to squash those rumours. He captioned a photo of the two of them, saying:

"Thank you for everything, Mattia. "We spent four very intense years together, full of great satisfaction and also, inevitably, moments that tested us. My esteem and respect for you have never diminished, and we have always worked with full dedication to achieve the same goals. "Good luck for everything" [Translated by Instagram]

We do not know who will be replacing Binotto yet, although it is anticipated we will know who will the replacement will be before the New Year. When the news broke, Binotto spoke about the situation, saying: