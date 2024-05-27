F1 News: Charles Leclerc Reflects on Monaco Win - 'I Don't Feel Anything Anymore'
Charles Leclerc, the Ferrari driver, has broken the so-called 'Monaco curse' that seemed to loom over his career, securing a validating victory at the 2024 Monaco Grand Prix. His triumph not only marked the shedding of past frustrations but also reflected a critical turning point in his driving career.
Discussions about a potential 'Monaco curse' have lingered around Leclerc, who, despite qualifying in promising positions in previous years, failed to convert them into a Grand Prix victory. His campaigns in 2018 and 2019 were blocked by mechanical failings, and even a pole position in 2021 was useless as a mechanical failure prevented him from even starting the race. Despite these issues, Leclerc's resolve never wavered.
The Monegasque spoke about the pressures and mental approach in overcoming the high stakes of a home race at Monaco, highlighting the importance of routine and mindset.
“I never believed in the curse,” he admitted to the press after his Sunday victory, as quoted by F1i.com. “However, it always felt very difficult on the two occasions I had to win here.
“One, I couldn’t even start the race. The second one, we didn’t make the right choice, I think. So it was very, very frustrating to lose those wins. And the thing is that as a driver, you never really know when will be the next opportunity to win, especially when it’s your home race.
“Even more so when your home race is Monaco, that is such a special track, such a difficult track and such a difficult weekend to master and to do everything perfectly, which we did. So I knew that today was another opportunity. I knew how it felt the last two times I was in this position. But I obviously really wanted to get that victory today.”
“So there’s a bit of tension,” Leclerc admitted about race day preparations. “But as I’ve said, as soon as I put the helmet on, as soon as I get into the car, I don’t feel anything anymore. Then it’s all about trying to maximize the car that you have, thinking about the tires and thinking about all the stuff that I had to think of to manage this race the best way possible.”
The significance of this win was monumental not just for Leclerc but for the Ferrari team as well. Described by team principal Frederic Vasseur as a significant breakthrough, this victory at Monaco was more than just a win; it was a psychological victory that demonstrated Leclerc's capacity to conquer adversity and excel under immense pressure.
Leclerc's 2024 Monaco win, with Piastri and Sainz completing the podium, was a victory lap for the Scuderia.