F1 News: Charles Leclerc Reveals the Secret Benefits Lewis Hamilton Will Enjoy at Ferrari
Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc recently shared one of the advantages of being part of the iconic team, admitting that he can choose to drive any Ferrari he desires. This privilege is expected to extend to seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton when he joins the Maranello outfit in 2025.
Hamilton has just three races remaining before he moves to Ferrari, ending a remarkable 12-season tenure with Mercedes, during which he clinched six world championship titles. While his primary focus remains on securing an elusive eighth title, the Briton stands to gain much more from his new chapter with the Maranello outfit.
Leclerc, who joined Ferrari in 2019, has showcased a series of impressive performances this season and is placed third in the Drivers' Standings, just 24 points short of McLaren's Lando Norris. Speaking on the Box Box Box podcast about the benefits he enjoys at Ferrari, the Monegasque said:
“Well, I’m pretty sure that if I ask, ‘I would like to drive this car’, then Ferrari would make it happen.
“So this is obviously very, very special, whatever car, whichever year – yeah, Ferrari can make it happen.”
Leclerc acknowledged the challenge of having a seven-time world champion as his teammate next year. However, he views the arrival of the 39-year-old driver as a valuable opportunity to learn and grow within the team. When asked how different it would be at Ferrari after Hamilton joins, he said:
“Well, I don’t know yet, he didn’t join the team yet, but for sure, it’s going to be very special.
“We’ve always had a very special relationship with Carlos, and we have worked extremely well together. But looking forward, Lewis is obviously a seven times World Champion, the most successful driver in Formula 1 ever, so it’s going to be a big challenge for me, but I’m really looking forward to it.
“On one side, I will be able to learn from Lewis in the same car as him, which is great, but as well as trying to prove what I’m capable of in the same car as Lewis, and this is a big motivation for me.”
Ferrari currently holds second place in the Constructors' Championship with 557 points, having overtaken Red Bull at the United States Grand Prix. The team trails the leading team McLaren by 36 points and, with three races remaining, remains in contention for the title. However, Red Bull, just 13 points behind in third, poses a significant threat to Ferrari's position.