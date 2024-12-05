F1 News: Charles Leclerc Shares Heartbreaking Post Dedicated to Father Ahead Of Abu Dhabi Grand Prix
Charles Leclerc shared an emotional post on X dedicated to his father, Hervé Leclerc, ahead of a unique milestone in his Formula 1 career. In Abu Dhabi, Charles will drive in an unforgettable moment as his younger brother, Arthur, joins him at Ferrari in the first practice session at Yas Marina. This will be the first time brothers have driven together as teammates in an F1 session. Arthur, 24, will replace Carlos Sainz for the session, marking Ferrari's second and final rookie driver outing of the season.
FIA regulations require all F1 drivers to sit out one FP1 session each season for a rookie with no more than two Grand Prix starts. However, after reserve driver Oliver Bearman substituted for the ill Haas driver Kevin Magnussen in Brazil, he exceeded the two-race limit, forcing Ferrari to choose a different driver to fulfill their FP1 obligation.
Consequently, Arthur, who is a development driver for Ferrari, will join his brother in an unforgettable moment, driving the SF-24 in Abu Dhabi. He competed in Formula 2 last season, where he finished 15th with 10 points finishes and a podium in Melbourne.
Charles shared a strong bond with his father, Hervé, a former professional motorsport driver from the 1980s. At 54, Hervé passed away after a long battle with illness, just days before Charles' victory in the 2017 Baku Formula 2 feature race. He was instrumental in guiding both Charles and Arthur through the early stages of their motorsport careers, helping them reach the top level. Both brothers continue to honor and remember their father’s unwavering support.
At the time of his death, Charles was progressing rapidly through the junior motorsport ranks when he tragically lost his father. Just before his passing, Charles had told his father that he had secured a spot in Formula 1, a claim that wasn’t strictly true at the time.
A month after his father's death, Leclerc joined Sauber for his F1 debut, and the following year, he was promoted to Ferrari. Charles attributes his success in the premier class of motorsport to his father. After winning his first Monaco Grand Prix this year, he paid an emotional tribute to him, dedicating the victory to the dream they had shared since his childhood.
Now though, the late Hervé Leclerc has another reason to be proud from "up there," since both the Leclerc brothers, Charles and Arthur, will be out on the track together in Formula 1 machinery. Charles reposted Ferrari's status announcing the pair's FP1 run tomorrow, saying, "Someone is proud from up there."
Speaking on the On Purpose podcast, Charles spoke about the sacrifice his father made so he could pursue his passion. He said:
"Formula 1 is really the goal for every driver, and it was difficult to accept that he would go away without knowing what was the rest, but I think he would be really proud."
“And he also sacrificed a lot for me. I never like to say that I sacrificed anything in my life, because I didn’t.
“I just did everything that I wanted to do, which was racing, as much as, yes, I wasn’t a lot of time at home when I was a kid, but I was spending my time on track, which was what I loved doing the most.
“He, on the other hand, sacrificed a lot because motorsport is unfortunately a very expensive sport.
“He had to do saving for me to be able to do what I love most which was driving, and I was aware of that – and also the fact that obviously he couldn’t see my mum that much because he was always with me on races.
“So I think he made many more sacrifices than I did, because for me it was always pure pleasure.”