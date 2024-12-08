F1 News: Charles Leclerc Speaks Out – ‘We Gave It All’ After Ferrari’s Gut-Wrenching Title Defeat
In a dramatic conclusion to the 2024 Formula 1 season, Charles Leclerc and Ferrari faced the heartbreaking reality of a near-miss in the constructors' title race. Despite a commendable performance at Abu Dhabi's Yas Marina Circuit, Ferrari fell 14 points short of McLaren's championship-winning tally. The double podium finish achieved by Ferrari, with Carlos Sainz securing second place and Leclerc battling to third from a challenging start position, wasn't enough to topple the Papaya team.
Before the race began, Ferrari trailed McLaren by 21 points, needing a large swing to claim the title. The odds were further stacked against them as Leclerc faced a 10-place grid penalty for engine component changes, condemning him to start from 19th position. Despite this, Leclerc showcased tenacity on the track by surging from 19th to eighth by the end of the first lap, an uphill battle against challenging circumstances.
“I knew that on Lap 1 I had to take all the risk possible to gain as many places as possible, to then be in a good position for the rest of the race. This was achieved but unfortunately we were just starting too far back to do anything better than what we’ve done today. I think we’ve done the maximum."
As the race unfolded, the spotlight briefly shone on Oscar Piastri, McLaren's driver, who clashed with Max Verstappen at the first corner—a hindrance that would influence the ultimate race strategy for both teams. McLaren's ace, Lando Norris, claimed victory in the race, reinforcing McLaren's hold over the constructors' standings, a feat they had not achieved since their last title win in 1998.
For Ferrari, the race was bittersweet. Carlos Sainz managed a commendable second place but acknowledged the dominance of Norris: "In the end, P2 I think was the maximum we could do today given the pace of Lando in the McLaren.
"Congratulations first of all to McLaren – they deserve this championship," he said.
The 2024 season saw Leclerc and Sainz conclude their four-season partnership at Ferrari, accruing 652 points with five victories. The drivers reflected on their camaraderie with Leclerc saying the following after the race:
“It hurts obviously, because when the season is so close until the end, it was a hard hit on Friday when we knew we had the penalty.
“We’ve had an amazing relationship. We’ve pushed each other,” the Monegasque added. "I really hoped that we could finish these four years together with a constructors’ title.
“Obviously now the disappointment is here, and I will have four/five days to reset and start thinking about next year.”
Sainz, moving to Williams next season, praised the team's efforts. "From our side, I think we can be proud of the effort and the championship we put together," Sainz reflected.