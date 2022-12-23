F1 News: Charles Leclerc wants Ferrari to take "another step forward" in 2023

Skip to main content
Charles Leclerc hopes Ferrari will learn its lessons from the 2022 season and make meaningful progress for Formula 1's upcoming campaign. 

The Monegasque driver impressively started the year, securing two victories in three races and commanding the Drivers' Championship.

Few predicted the dramatic and often painful collapse that followed at Maranello, with the Italian squad committing a variety of blunders that proved costly for their season. 

Ferrari still managed to recover from a very difficult couple of seasons in 2020 and 2021, but there is no disguising the clear and obvious mistakes that held them back last season. 

At 25 years of age, Leclerc still has plenty of time left in Formula 1 to claim the Championship.

However, it would be unwise for Ferrari to assume that he will not grow impatient with the team if their failure from 2022 becomes a recurring theme.

Speaking at the FIA Prize Giving event, as quoted by racingnews365, Leclerc gave a review of his fourth season with the Scuderia:

"Not too much satisfaction, to be honest. Looking back at the season, I think it's been a good season. 

"Especially looking at 2020 and 2021, two very difficult years for the team...

"But then, obviously, looking a bit more into the season closely, there's been the middle part of the season that has been very frustrating, where we didn't really put everything together coming into Sunday. 

"So mixed feelings about this season, but second place is quite good. I just hope it is a step forward, and that next year we can do another step forward."

Leclerc will be joined by his former Team Principal, Fred Vasseur, next season, who is now tasked with addressing the persistent issues affecting the Italian squad. 

Some have questioned whether Vasseur alone will be enough to carry out the necessary overhaul for Ferrari to achieve Championship success in Formula 1. 

Regardless of how accurate this assessment is, Leclerc will hope that Ferrari can again produce race-winning machinery next season. 

