Chinese Grand Prix Cancelled After Zero-COVID Policy Enforced

The F1 was looking to return to the Chinese Grand Prix after 3 seasons away from the track, but due to the country's new 'zero-COVID' policy after a recent outbreak, it looks like it's been confirmed that the race will not go ahead.

Zhou Guanyu already told Sky Sports F1 journalist Ted Kravitz that it was unlikely the race would happen after a conference on their attempts to eliminate COVID from the country. Kravitz said:

“Zhou Guanyu is saying its unlikely now that we’re going to have the Chinese GP [in 2023] after the big party conference in China. They’re going to stay with the zero covid policy. “So that prevents the Chinese GP from happening – I can only imagine how disappointed Zhou Guanyu is not be be having a home GP, though that seems to be what’s happening for next year’s calendar.”

With the race planned for April 16 2023, this doesn't give the F1 or FIA much time to find a replacement race. The French GP could step in once again after it was removed from the 2023 F1 calendar to make way for the Las Vegas Grand Prix, but at this time of year, the weather conditions could be too questionable for an F1 race to take place.

The next logical choice would be Istanbul, Turkey, which was previously dropped due to travel restrictions and didn't appear on this year's calendar.

Journalist Joe Saward commented on the likelihood of the Chinese Grand Prix going ahead only a week ago. Discussing the zero-COVID policy, he said: