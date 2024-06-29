F1 News: Christian Horner Addresses Daniel Ricciardo RB Exit Hints
Red Bull Racing Team Principal Christian Horner has spoken out on the future of Daniel Ricciardo within the Visa Cash App RB (VCARB or RB) team following hints from Helmut Marko of his replacement. Amid indications of a potential mid-season change, Horner emphasized the importance of internal decision-making when it comes to driver line-ups.
Horner explained to the media during the Austrian Grand Prix weekend, as quoted by Planet F1:
“I think anything regarding drivers are going to be dealt with in-house before we talk to the media about it.
“They’re all Red Bull Racing drivers and every Red Bull driver knows that there’s always a pressure, that there’s always a scrutiny but Daniel is in the seat and it’s down to him to make the most of that and then it’s always, as we see in Formula 1, things are always fluid.”
Meanwhile, comments from Marko, Red Bull's advisor, suggested a directional change for the team, leaning towards nurturing younger talent—an ethos that first led to the rise of drivers like Max Verstappen and Sebastian Vettel. Marko explained to Kleine Zeitung:
“The shareholders have made it clear that it is a junior team and we have to act accordingly.
“The goal was that [Ricciardo] would be considered for Red Bull Racing with exceptional performances. That seat now belongs to Sergio Perez, so that plan is no longer valid.
“We will have to put a young driver in there soon. That would be Liam Lawson.”
As the season progresses and the summer break approaches, all eyes will remain on Red Bull's strategic decisions—balancing the cultivation of emerging talents with the expertise of established drivers to maintain their formidable presence in Formula 1's competitive hierarchy.