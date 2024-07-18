F1 News: Christian Horner Braces For Strong Challengers In Hungarian GP
Red Bull team principal Christian Horner revealed that the Hungarian Grand Prix will be a "very, very close" and "hot" race this weekend. He expects to witness the 'usual people' being quick at the front, hinting at strong performances from Mercedes and McLaren.
With temperatures at the Hungaroring on Sunday expected to hover around 32 degrees Celsius in the afternoon with 45% humidity, it will be interesting to see how Formula 1 teams manage their Pirelli tires. Not to forget the heat the drivers will have to endure.
Red Bull's Max Verstappen claimed victory two Grands Prix ago in Barcelona, while Mercedes won the subsequent races at Austria and Silverstone. Horner anticipates a fierce battle at the front, with the 'usual' players challenging for the lead.
However, Mercedes' W15 is reported to display a stronger pace in cold conditions, so it will be interesting to witness if it excels in extreme heat. On the other hand, Ferrari will be introducing upgrades to its SF-24 for the race this weekend, so it remains to be seen how that pans out in the grand scheme of things.
McLaren has consistently challenged Red Bull in the recent Grands Prix, making it highly likely that the MCL38 will be a contender at the front. Horner concedes that the Hungarian GP will be an interesting one to witness. He told RacingNews365:
"It's going to be interesting to see how we perform there, it could be hot.
"I think it'll be the usual people that are quick at the moment. It's going to be an interesting venue.
"I'm sure it'll be very, very close once again."
Horner had recently revealed that Red Bull is experiencing a phase of diminishing returns, where marginal performance gains begin to play a larger role. He noted this phenomenon in Mercedes' victory at Silverstone. He said:
"When you're at the sharp end, it's all marginal gains.
"Mercedes were quick in Silverstone.
"They got a pole and a front row lock-out, and they executed a good race, well Lewis did. Which is why, I guess, they put Bono [Peter Bonnington] up on the podium."