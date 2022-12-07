F1 News: Christian Horner describes Daniel Ricciardo's "stupid" decision to leave Red Bull

Red Bull's Christian Horner has explained why the team chose to sign Daniel Ricciardo ahead of 2023, describing the Australian's departure in 2018 as a "stupid" decision.

Few would dispute that Ricciardo's exit from Red Bull failed to yield the expected results, as Renault and McLaren were unable to provide him with race-winning machinery.

More damaging for the Australian has been his significant drop in form, which has defined his largely difficult spell at McLaren.

Ricciardo's victory in Monza remains a significant milestone for the Woking-based squad (their only victory in almost a decade).

Still, it does not overshadow his fundamental and persistent difficulties in the team.

Considering his high level of performance at Renault - who were happy to build the team around him - Ricciardo's career decisions can be described as even more detrimental.

In an interview with The Mirror, Christian Horner gave his assessment of the 8-time race winner's post-Red Bull stint:

"Daniel joined us as a teenager, and he grew up with the team here.

"He had some great success here with us, and then he went and did something stupid and went to drive for a couple of other teams.

"And it never worked out.

"But Daniel is such a great personality and big character. We felt it was right to bring him back into the team - and of course, promotionally, he's got the biggest smile in Formula 1."

Ricciardo's reasons for leaving Red Bull were two-fold. The Austrian team's poor reliability in 2018 is generally agreed to be a significant factor.

The Australian has also admitted he was unhappy in the Red Bull environment, which motivated him to switch teams.

Renault's resurgence in the years preceding Ricciardo's arrival is also quickly forgotten, with the French team making significant progress from 2016-2018.

Whilst Renault failed to maintain this momentum, Ricciardo's decision - at the time - was more logical than it appears in retrospect.

In any case, the 33-year-old must work to overcome the difficult position he finds himself in and find a route to return to the F1 grid.