F1 News: Christian Horner Drops Major Hint on Adrian Newey Future
Red Bull Racing's Chief Technical Officer, Adrian Newey, is set to pivot from his current role in F1 to focus on the RB17 hypercar project before leaving the team in early 2025. Team principal Christian Horner suggested that Newey might take a break from the sport rather than join another team straight away.
Despite ongoing rumors of potential moves to Aston Martin, Ferrari, or Williams, Horner dropped a major hint that Newey could take a break from the motorsport. During an interview with Sky Sports F1 following the Miami GP Free Practice 1 session, Horner commented on Newey's exit and what he might do next:
"I think, Adrian, he’s had such a wonderful career, he’s been hard at it the last 30 years. Seven years with Williams, he’s done with seven years with McLaren and then he’s done the best part of 20 years with ourselves.
"And I think, just speaking with him, he’s reached a point where the team’s in great, great shape, we’re performing at such a high level, he feels that now is the right time for him to step away, take a bit of time out.
"He’s still going to be working on his RB17, the track car that we’re designing, but he felt that now was the time to take a break."
Elaborating further, Horner continued:
"I think he's going to take some time out first. He's 65 years of age and I think he's earned that right to have a bit of time out, spend some time with his wife and family.
"That's what he's very keen to do. If he decides he wants to have another run at F1, who knows? The ironic thing is, Adrian has always hated every single regulation change.
"2026 s a unique one because it's both chassis and engine regulations. It's a very different world these days with the cost cap and the restrictions we have on resource."
As the F1 community watches one of its leading figures transition to a new phase, the impact of Newey's career will undoubtedly continue to influence Red Bull.