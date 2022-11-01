F1 News: Christian Horner explains when Verstappen and Red Bull "will go back to normal" with Sky

Christian Horner says that Red Bull will go "back to normal" and return to taking interviews with Sky in Brazil., following their decision to boycott in Mexico.

Verstappen and Red Bull were unhappy with the comments made by Sky F1's Ted Kravitz, who said Lewis Hamilton was "robbed" of the 2021 Championship at the American GP.

Kravitz has made similar comments throughout the year, making small digs and jabs against Verstappen and the legitimacy of his first F1 title.

These remarks were already an area of contention among Sky F1 viewers, but have now morphed into an even more polarising topic for Formula 1 fans.

Despite last weekend's controversy, Christian Horner has revealed the team will again take interviews with Sky in the upcoming Brazilian GP.

The Red Bull team principal has outlined the team's new position, as quoted by Crash.Net:

"There were some derogatory comments made, so we took a break from Sky for this race.

"Max was upset. We were upset, and we made the decision to stand together as a team.

"It won't have done Sky any harm for us to lay down a marker.

"Some of the commentary is fair, but some pieces are sensationalist, and saying we robbed anyone of the championship, as we said in Austin, is going too far.

"It is not impartial or fair or balanced. We have said our piece and will go back to normal next race."

Considering recent events, there is no doubt that Max Verstappen and Christian Horner's next interviews with Sky will be scrutinised more than ever.

Verstappen's comments in Mexico City made clear that his grievances were predominantly with one person, so it seems unlikely there will be any difficulty in speaking with most of the Sky team.

Still, there will be those closely observing Ted Kravitz's future comments and whether he decides to mention Hamilton being "robbed" of the 2021 world title again.