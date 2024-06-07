F1 News: Christian Horner Finally Reveals Thinking Behind Carlos Sainz Contract Blow
Red Bull Racing has chosen to extend Sergio Perez's contract with the team to the end of 2026, effectively sidelining Carlos Sainz, a hot prospect in the sport's market. Christian Horner, the team principal of the Milton Keynes team, explained the rationale behind this significant decision during an interview during the Viaplay broadcast, shedding light on the thought process that guided the team's choice.
Horner's comments highlight a strategic emphasis on stability within the squad.
"Carlos [Sainz] is a great driver and he's on the market for next year. We did think long and hard about that. But in the end, Checo has done so much for the team. He's a great team player. He's still performing at a very high level," Horner explained.
Moreover, Horner elaborated on the existing dynamics between the drivers, particularly praising the synergy between Perez and Max Verstappen, the team's lead driver and current world champion.
"What they've achieved together as a pairing is the most successful pairing we've ever had in Red Bull Racing. So we felt that it was right to have that stability and continuity," said Horner.
Perez's contract renewal with Red Bull Racing is not just a testament to his abilities but also strategically positions the team to leverage the successful partnership he has formed with Verstappen while enjoying the fruits of his substantial sponsorship revenue.
On the other side, the fallout from this decision leaves Carlos Sainz as a significant figure still on the driver market, eager to find a seat for 2025. As Formula 1 teams continue to strategize for upcoming seasons, Sainz's availability is likely to spark a flurry of negotiations and speculation within the racing community with him being reportedly connected to Williams and Sauber - soon to be Audi.
Sergio Perez Contract Extension With Red Bull
Red Bull Racing’s decision to extend Sergio Perez’s contract through the end of the 2026 season is anchored in a strategic vision that prioritizes not just talent, but proven track performance and synergy. Perez’s skills, especially on street circuits, have brought undeniable value to the team. His record of five race victories, 29 podium finishes, and three pole positions, the first ever by a Mexican driver, illustrates a consistent high-level performance that compliments the team.
“Now is an important time to confirm our line-up for 2024 and we are very pleased to continue working together with Checo," Horner confirmed in a press release. "Continuity and stability are important for the Team and both Checo and Max are a successful and robust partnership, securing our first ever one-two finish for the Team in the Championship last year.
"Checo has had a strong start to 2024 with second places in Bahrain, Saudi Arabia and Japan and then his podium in China. The past few races have been tough, there is convergence on the grid, but we are confident in Checo and look forward to his return to proven form and performance, that we so often see.
"Last year was a unicorn season and we will need to work hard to retain our titles, but we are assured in our line up and with the Team as a whole, which is imperative in what is shaping up to be a close fought Championship this year.”