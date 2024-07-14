F1 News: Christian Horner Makes Hilarious Red Bull Confession At Goodwood Festival Of Speed
At the recent Goodwood Festival of Speed, Red Bull team chief Christian Horner offered a rare and hilariously candid insight into his experience behind the wheel of an F1 car, specifically the RB8. Horner admitted to feeling significantly out of his comfort zone, confessing, "I was absolutely sh***ing myself!"
The festival hosted a celebration of Red Bull's 20 years in the sport. Alongside Horner were current Red Bull drivers Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez, VCARB driver Daniel Ricciardo, former drivers David Coulthard and Mark Webber, and F1 Academy driver Hamda Al Qubaisi. Renowned designer Adrian Newey was also present, sharing poignant moments with Horner as they reminisced about their successes and the impending conclusion of Newey's tenure at Red Bull.
Driving the RB8, an iconic car in Red Bull's history, was a challenge for Horner. He commented during an interview with Karun Chandhok on the famous Goodwood House balcony, as quoted by GP Fans:
"I was absolutely sh***ing myself! It was an incredible experience and to see all these cars running with all our drivers was amazing…
“This journey started with RB1 and DC [David Coulthard] - it has been a privilege working with these drivers and a privilege working with Adrian [Newey].
“My respect for the drivers has just increased massively. I don’t know how they drove those cars around Monaco, because Adrian left zero space for them, how Mark Webber got in that car I have no idea!
“To come and bring the cars here this weekend in front of all the fans was very special."
Speaking about his friendship with Newey ahead of his departure from the team at the end of the first quarter of 2025, Horner added:
“We had so much fun over the years. Adrian is a great friend as well as a colleague, for sure we are going to miss him, but we are very proud of what we have done together.”
“It has been a fantastic journey. It has been a real privilege. Something I will always look back on with great fondness.”