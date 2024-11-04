F1 News: Christian Horner Makes Strong Max Verstappen Claim After Sao Paulo Victory
Red Bull team principal Christian Horner has hailed Max Verstappen after the three-time world champion secured victory at the Sao Paulo Grand Prix after starting the race from 17th place. Horner commended him for transforming what had looked like a tough weekend for Red Bull after a challenging qualifying session.
Verstappen was hit with a 5-place grid penalty for using a sixth internal combustion engine on his RB20. What added to his challenge was a late red flag in Q2 of the Sao Paulo GP qualifying that pushed him out before he could advance to Q3. Starting the Grand Prix in the 17th position seemed like a mountainous challenge to achieve, but the Dutchman overcame all hurdles posed by a wet track, including near-zero visibility, to turn the situation in his favor.
Verstappen surged through the field from the first lap, quickly moving into point-scoring positions. The race took a pivotal turn when Lando Norris and race leader George Russell pitted for fresh tires under a safety car after over 20 laps on intermediates. This timing allowed both Alpine cars to move to the front, with Verstappen splitting them. However, the pit stops for Norris and Russell coincided with the safety car’s withdrawal, costing them valuable positions. Moments later, a red flag was issued due to a severe crash involving Williams driver Franco Colapinto.
This placed Verstappen in second, directly behind Esteban Ocon, whom he soon overtook, eventually building a significant lead of over 19 seconds by the time he crossed the finish line. His triumph in Brazil marks the end of his dry run since the Spanish Grand Prix. Horner praised the "outstanding driver," crediting Verstappen for turning the situation in the team's favor. He told Sky Sports F1:
"It was a masterclass and I think in those conditions the drivers skill really comes to the fore, he was in a league of his own.
"So I think as a team, we got all the calls right. The car had great pace, so an outstanding drive to come from 17th.
"In qualifying, it felt like everything had gone against us, but he turned it round."
The Red Bull chief also acknowledged the efforts of his team, which persevered to bounce back "into a winning position." He added:
"I think in the wet and the dry, he's the best in the world at the moment.
"It's been a while, but I think that the whole team have really kept their heads and worked incredibly hard.
"We fought ourselves back into a winning position, that's testament to the effort that goes on behind-the-scenes back in Milton Keynes, that nobody ever gives up. We've demonstrated that."