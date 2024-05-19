F1 News: Christian Horner on Sergio Perez's Disappointing Imola GP - 'Need Him up There'
Following a challenging weekend at the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix for Sergio Perez, Red Bull Team Principal Christian Horner highlighted the need for the Mexican driver to provide stronger support to teammate Max Verstappen.
The Emilia Romagna Grand Prix concluded with mixed emotions for Red Bull Racing. While Max Verstappen celebrated another victory, extending his lead in the championship standings, his teammate Sergio Perez faced an uphill battle throughout the weekend. The Mexican driver, who started further back than usual due to a less favorable qualifying session, ended the race in eighth place, slightly behind the team's expectations.
Red Bull team principal Christian Horner expressed his thoughts on Perez's performance and its implications for the team during an interview with Sky Sports F1 following the race:
"It was a shame for Checo, affectively being out of kilter following Qualifying. We ran the reverse strategy for him. He got P8 and P7 was theoretically the best we could see before the race on our analysis."
Speaking about the team dynamics, Horner pointed out the necessity of having both cars performing at their peak. He continued:
"We need him up there supporting Max, in the same way the two Ferraris and two McLarens are together."- Christian Horner, Red Bull team chief
Despite the setbacks in Imola, Horner acknowledged Perez's improved form over the course of the 2024 seasons compared to the previous year.
"He has had a much better start to this year bar this weekend which has been an anomaly, he's been very strong. He's been more relaxed, less focused on what Max is doing and focusing on himself. He's responded to that."