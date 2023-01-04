Christian Horner, Red Bull team principal, has questioned how Mercedes have been able to develop so much from the beginning of the 2022 season to the end and into 2023 under the new budget cap rules.

This comes after Red Bull were found to exceed the budget cap for the 2021 season. The team were handed a $7 million fine and a 10% reduction in wind tunnel time for the upcoming season.

Horner and Helmut Marko have already come out and said that he believes six teams will have exceeded the cost cap for 2022. Now, he is questioning how Mercedes can afford to make the comeback they say they will hopefully have.

Mercedes had a difficult year in 2022 with major porpoising issues from the beginning. Once they had been able to get those under control, it was clear there were many other issues with the car. They did manage to make some late season improvements when they made a change to the floor, which saw George Russell take the only win for the team for the year, and his first career win at the Brazilian Grand Prix.

During a recent interview with GP Fans, Horner said he was surprised by how much development Mercedes have been able to do with the budget cap. He explained:

"Under the budget cap, it has been surprising just the amount of development. We have had the least crashes and a moderate amount of development. "But it has certainly been surprising the rate they have developed, particularly in the second half of the year. "But that is F1. When you consider where they were in Bahrain to where they were at the end of the year, it was a big step."

The Red Bull team principal continued: