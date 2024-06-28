F1 News: Christian Horner Responds To Jos Verstappen Accusations As Tensions Continue To Rise
Tensions are escalating in the Formula 1 paddock as Red Bull Racing Team Principal Christian Horner and Max Verstappen's father, Jos Verstappen, engage in a growing dispute. The disagreement surfaced publicly around the Austrian Grand Prix, revealing deep-rooted animosities once again.
At the heart of the conflict is Jos Verstappen's accusations against Horner for allegedly blocking his participation in the Legends Parade, a special event where he was scheduled to drive the 2012 RB8 alongside renowned ex-drivers like Gerhard Berger and David Coulthard. Jos claims:
"But in the past few days I've heard from several sides that Christian Horner did everything he could to not let me drive. And otherwise to make sure that nothing would be filmed. Then I think: say it to my face. It doesn't have to be this way for me, I find it very disappointing."
Responding to the accusations, Christian Horner firmly denied any personal involvement in the decision-making process regarding the Legends Parade. Speaking to the media during the Austrian Grand Prix weekend, Horner commented, as quoted by Motorsport:
"The Legends Parade is something that is organised by the circuit. There was no veto from my side or anything like that. And I'm sure the legends will be in action later."
He emphasized the importance of team dynamics and performance over personal disagreements:
"I've never had an issue with any of our drivers' fathers in the past, and whatever Jos' issues are, I've really got nothing to comment on.
"My interest is in the performance of the team. We have a wonderful team and we [have] got great drivers.
"In Max, we've got the best driver in the world and he came to our team as a young man. And he's grown and grown in stature. He's grown as a driver and as a human being.
"The way he conducts himself, the way he works with the team is outstanding. And that is my key interest.
"You can't control everything in life. I can't control relationships with drivers' fathers, but my focus is on the performance of our drivers and performance of our team. And that's where it will remain."