F1 News: Christian Horner reveals Red Bull's previous contract talks with Lando Norris

Christian Horner has explained that Red Bull has held numerous contract discussions with Lando Norris, but the Briton always decides to continue with McLaren.

Lando Norris revealed several weeks ago that he'd had occasional talks with Red Bull, confirming the suspicions and rumours circulating the paddock last season.

These contract talks ultimately amounted to nothing, as the 22-year-old agreed to a multi-year deal with McLaren at the start of the year.

Norris has performed at a consistently high level for McLaren in the last few seasons, and the British squad seems happy to place him at the centre of its project to climb up the field.

Red Bull's Christian Horner, as quoted by gpfans, reveals that whilst there have been conversations with Norris, the Briton is always quick in turning back to McLaren:

"We've spoken with Lando a couple of times over the years.

"But every time we've had a conversation, the next day, he's signed a contract with McLaren.

"He's on a long-term contract with McLaren and looks like he's going to be there for a few more years."

These quotes only reinforce Norris's commitment and loyalty to McLaren, alongside his belief that the Woking-based squad can climb the field.

Perhaps Max Verstappen's record against his teammates has also contributed to Norris's unwillingness to join Red Bull, considering that Norris is thriving in his current environment.

Regardless of the factors motivating his faith in McLaren, Norris has outlined when he believes there will be no excuses if the team fails to deliver.

Norris accepts that patience will be required before McLaren can consistently win races, but he expects consistently strong results by 2024 and 2025.

Considering his age, Norris will surely have many opportunities to claim victory in F1.

That said, he must ensure that he is positioned in the most competitive outfit as these regulations continue.