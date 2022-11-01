Skip to main content
F1 News: Christian Horner says Max Verstappen deserves more credit

F1 News: Christian Horner says Max Verstappen deserves more credit

Christian Horner praises Verstappen.

Christian Horner praises Verstappen.

Red Bull team principal Christian Horner believes that Verstappen does not get the praise he deserves for his recent triumphs in Formula 1. 

Verstappen claimed his second F1 World Championship this year, securing the title in dominant fashion with several rounds left to complete. 

But this was not achieved without controversy, as the F1 paddock was engulfed in discussions surrounding the budget cap and Red Bull's overspending. 

Whilst Red Bull has now received its punishment for overspending, it cannot be said that the controversy was a positive for the team's brand. 

Still, as quoted by formula1.com, Christian Horner explained the extent of Verstappen's feats:

Scroll to Continue

Read More

"When you see how he is playing with the tools he has available in the car, he is constantly on top of them. 

SI202210240025_hires_jpeg_24bit_rgb

"If you hear the banter between him and his engineer, he's got a tremendous feel for what the tyres need and don't need. 

"I think he's always been strong at it, but this year he's been exceptional. 

"I sometimes think his achievements don't receive the plaudits that they should. 

"Because I think what we've witnessed this year is an absolutely outstanding performance from a driver who is absolutely at the top of his game."

SI202210310067_hires_jpeg_24bit_rgb
News

F1 News: Christian Horner says Max Verstappen deserves more credit

By Jaden Diaz-Ndisang
220054-scuderia-ferrari-mexican-gp-2022-race
News

F1 News: Mattia Binotto is unconcerned by Mercedes' rate of development

By Jaden Diaz-Ndisang
ricciardo study
Rumours

F1 Rumour: Daniel Ricciardo linked to Mercedes F1 reserve driver role

By Jaden Diaz-Ndisang
hulk hulkenberg
News

F1 News: Nico Hulkenberg provides update on Haas F1 negotiations

By Jaden Diaz-Ndisang
SI202209030509_hires_jpeg_24bit_rgb
News

F1 News: Christian Horner explains when Verstappen and Red Bull "will go back to normal" with Sky

By Jaden Diaz-Ndisang
Stefano Domenicali
News

F1 News: Stefano Domenicali arrives in Colombia to discuss potential 'Caribbean GP' F1 calendar slot

By Jaden Diaz-Ndisang
Ricciardo pew
News

Daniel Ricciardo goes viral with "finger gun" pointing during F1 Mexico City GP

By Jaden Diaz-Ndisang
Untitled design (80)
News

F1 News: Heart-warming photo of Max Verstappen Meeting Michael Schumacher Revealed on Social Media

By Lydia Mee