F1 News: Christian Horner says Max Verstappen deserves more credit

Red Bull team principal Christian Horner believes that Verstappen does not get the praise he deserves for his recent triumphs in Formula 1.

Verstappen claimed his second F1 World Championship this year, securing the title in dominant fashion with several rounds left to complete.

But this was not achieved without controversy, as the F1 paddock was engulfed in discussions surrounding the budget cap and Red Bull's overspending.

Whilst Red Bull has now received its punishment for overspending, it cannot be said that the controversy was a positive for the team's brand.

Still, as quoted by formula1.com, Christian Horner explained the extent of Verstappen's feats:

"When you see how he is playing with the tools he has available in the car, he is constantly on top of them.

"If you hear the banter between him and his engineer, he's got a tremendous feel for what the tyres need and don't need.

"I think he's always been strong at it, but this year he's been exceptional.

"I sometimes think his achievements don't receive the plaudits that they should.