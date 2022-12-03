F1 News: Christian Horner says only two drivers in F1 are "halfway to the level of Verstappen"

Christian Horner believes Max Verstappen is comfortably faster than any of the other drivers in Formula 1.

Verstappen has now claimed back-to-back F1 titles with Red Bull, with this combination establishing itself as the dominant force in the championship.

The Dutchman has performed at a consistently high level in recent years, demonstrating his calibre once again across the 2022 campaign.

Red Bull proved to be a considerably more complete team than Ferrari this year, avoiding the mistakes that plagued their Italian rivals.

In any case, Verstappen deserves credit for making the most of his RB18 machine and delivering the necessary results.

As quoted by the Spanish outlet Marca, Christian Horner has explained how highly he rates Verstappen:

"I never look too far ahead, but for me, Max is way above the rest in Formula 1...

"I think we can achieve a lot more if we give him a car that matches his talent.

"There are only two drivers in Formula 1 who are halfway to the level of Verstappen, which are Leclerc and Hamilton."

Horner's comments are evidently hyperbolic, given that several drivers - despite Verstappen's pace - can also perform at the highest level.

Verstappen may have won the 2022 championship with ease, but it would be a mistake to overlook the talented drivers throughout the grid in lesser machinery.

Then again, it is hardly a surprise to see Horner speak in such a positive way of his star driver.

Horner's comments aside, it cannot be disputed that Verstappen and Red Bull will have targets on their backs as the 2023 season approaches.