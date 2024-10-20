F1 News: Christian Horner Sends Strong Message to McLaren After Lando Norris Penalty
Red Bull Racing team principal, Christian Horner, has issued a firm response following a highly scrutinized penalty against McLaren’s Lando Norris during the United States Grand Prix in Austin. The consequence of this penalty notably favored Max Verstappen, who advanced to the podium as a result.
The incident occurred during an intense battle between Norris and Verstappen. On lap 52 at Turn 12, Norris overtook Verstappen but both cars crossed the track limits in the process, which led to a five-second penalty that demoted him from third to fourth place, subsequently elevating Verstappen to a podium finish.
According to Horner, the rules regarding such moves are unambiguous. He commented to the media after the race:
"For me, it was just clear, the racing rules where, obviously, the pass was made off the track, the rules are very clear with that. There was a penalty for that, and there could have been a penalty for moving under brakes at turn one, and there could have been another one for track limits. So, in the end, I don't think there can be any complaints.
"Well, he [Verstappen] didn't go off the track, and it's very very clear, the regulations, let them race to the first turn. Max didn't leave the track. That was fair game."
McLaren team principal Andrea Stella, on the other hand, voiced concerns about the fairness of the decision, arguing that both Norris and Verstappen veered off track during the altercation. Stella explained:
"My view is the way the stewards interfered with a beautiful piece of motorsport was inappropriate because both cars went off track, so both cars gained an advantage.
“It’s a shame because it cost us a podium and a race where we stayed patient after we were pushed off on the first lap and first corner. We accepted it.
“Having said that, very clearly our position, this kind of decision cannot be appealed."
Norris also commented on the penalty:
"It's impossible to know. They obviously can't make their minds up for a few laps, so it's obviously not an easy decision, otherwise it would have come a bit sooner," he said. "I tried. [Max Verstappen] also went off the track. So, if he goes off the track, clearly he’s gone in way too hard and also gained an advantage by doing what he did. But I don’t make the rules, so…"
2024 United States Grand Prix Results
1. Charles Leclerc
2. Carlos Sainz
3. Max Verstappen
4. Lando Norris (after penalty applied)
5. Oscar Piastri
6. George Russell
7. Sergio Perez
8. Nico Hulkenberg
9. Liam Lawson
10. Franco Colapinto
11. Kevin Magnussen
12. Pierre Gasly
13. Fernando Alonso
14. Yuki Tsunoda
15. Lance Stroll
16. Alex Albon
17. Valtteri Bottas
18. Esteban Ocon
19. Zhou Guanyu
20. Lewis Hamilton - DNF