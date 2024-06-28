F1 News: Christian Horner Tensions Re-Emerge As Jos Verstappen Withdraws From Austrian GP Event
Former Formula 1 driver and Max Verstappen's father, Jos Verstappen, has withdrawn from the anticipated Legends Parade at the Red Bull Ring in Spielberg, citing a rift with Red Bull Racing Team Principal Christian Horner. Verstappen, who was set to pilot the iconic RB8, the Red Bull car from the 2012 season, expressed his discontent publicly, causing waves in the racing community.
Jos Verstappen relayed his frustrations directly in the Austrian paddock where he stated, as quoted by De Telegraaf:
"But in the past few days I've heard from several sides that Christian Horner did everything he could to not let me drive. And otherwise to make sure that nothing would be filmed. Then I think: say it to my face. It doesn't have to be this way for me, I find it very disappointing."
[Translated by Google]
The Legends Parade is known for its roster of driving greats, and this year's lineup still includes notable names like Gerhard Berger, David Coulthard, Emerson Fittipaldi, and Johnny Herbert. However, Jos's absence will surely be felt among spectators and fans.
Historically, the relationship between Jos Verstappen and the Red Bull Racing management has been one of mutual respect and cooperation, especially considering the rising career of his son. However, this incident adds to a possible strain that occurred after allegations were made against Horner for misconduct.
At this stage, Red Bull has not made any comments on the situation involving the Legends Parade.
As the situation unfolds, the motorsport world will keenly watch any developments.