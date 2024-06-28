F1Briefings

F1 News: Christian Horner Tensions Re-Emerge As Jos Verstappen Withdraws From Austrian GP Event

Former F1 driver and Max Verstappen's father Jos Verstappen's withdrawal from the Legends Parade at the Red Bull Ring due to tensions with Christian Horner highlights potential discord within Red Bull Racing's management.

Lydia Mee

BARCELONA, SPAIN - FEBRUARY 27: Red Bull Racing Team Principal Christian Horner and Jos Verstappen talk in the Pitlane during Day Two of F1 Winter Testing at Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya on February 27, 2020 in Barcelona, Spain. (Photo by Charles Coates/Getty Images)
BARCELONA, SPAIN - FEBRUARY 27: Red Bull Racing Team Principal Christian Horner and Jos Verstappen talk in the Pitlane during Day Two of F1 Winter Testing at Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya on February 27, 2020 in Barcelona, Spain. (Photo by Charles Coates/Getty Images) / Red Bull Content Pool

Former Formula 1 driver and Max Verstappen's father, Jos Verstappen, has withdrawn from the anticipated Legends Parade at the Red Bull Ring in Spielberg, citing a rift with Red Bull Racing Team Principal Christian Horner. Verstappen, who was set to pilot the iconic RB8, the Red Bull car from the 2012 season, expressed his discontent publicly, causing waves in the racing community.

Jos Verstappen relayed his frustrations directly in the Austrian paddock where he stated, as quoted by De Telegraaf:

"But in the past few days I've heard from several sides that Christian Horner did everything he could to not let me drive. And otherwise to make sure that nothing would be filmed. Then I think: say it to my face. It doesn't have to be this way for me, I find it very disappointing."

[Translated by Google]

The Legends Parade is known for its roster of driving greats, and this year's lineup still includes notable names like Gerhard Berger, David Coulthard, Emerson Fittipaldi, and Johnny Herbert. However, Jos's absence will surely be felt among spectators and fans.

Historically, the relationship between Jos Verstappen and the Red Bull Racing management has been one of mutual respect and cooperation, especially considering the rising career of his son. However, this incident adds to a possible strain that occurred after allegations were made against Horner for misconduct.

At this stage, Red Bull has not made any comments on the situation involving the Legends Parade.

 As the situation unfolds, the motorsport world will keenly watch any developments.

Published
Lydia Mee

LYDIA MEE

Lydia is the lead editor of F1 editorial. After following the sport for several years, she was finally able to attend the British Grand Prix in person in 2017. Since then, she's been addicted to not only the racing, but the atmosphere the fans bring to each event. She's a strong advocate for women in motorsport and a more diverse industry. 

