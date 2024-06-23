F1 News: Christian Horner Urges Sergio Perez To 'Get Back To Form' After Spanish GP
Christian Horner, the principal of Red Bull Racing, voiced his expectations for racer Sergio Perez in a revealing discussion with Sky Sports F1 following the Spanish Grand Prix. Horner commended Perez’s strategic victory in overtaking Pierre Gasly in the final moments of the latest race, a maneuver strategically crafted through a bold three-stop strategy.
Christian Horner expressed satisfaction with the race outcome, stating during the Sky Sports F1 broadcast:
"We put him on a three-stop and it worked out. He passed Gasly on the last lap. He will take quite a bit of confidence out of that race.
"Theoretically we said eighth was the best he could do when you look at all the sims and he achieved that. We do need to get him more in the mix."
Red Bull currently leads in scoring the highest points as a team this season, placing it in a robust position for the Constructors' Championship. Horner continued:
"If I'm not wrong we have scored the most points as a team, so as long as we keep doing that, the constructors' continues to look healthy.
"Sergio had a great start to the year. We just need him to get back to that form that he had in first four or five races. we know he can do it. It's just getting him into the right headspace to deliver."
The challenge Perez faces is not uncommon in the world of professional racing, where the mental and physical demands can disrupt even the most skilled drivers’ momentum.
As the season progresses, the racing community will be watching closely for how well Perez heeds his principal’s call to return to form.