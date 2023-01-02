Skip to main content

F1 News: Could Carlos Sainz Be forgotten As Charles Leclerc Rekindles Old Friendship?

Carlos Sainz on new team principal, Frederic Vasseur.

Carlos Sainz has confirmed that he is not concerned about teammate Charles Leclerc having a previous working relationship with new team principal Frederic Vasseur. 

It was announced shortly after the end of the 2022 season that Mattia Binotto would leave the Ferrari team by the end of the year. It was then later confirmed that Vasseur would be moving from Sauber (Alfa Romeo) to take Binotto's place. 

Leclerc has previously worked with Vasseur when he made his F1 debut in 2018 driving for Sauber when Vasseur was the team principal. Vasseur also co-founded GP3 series team, ART Grand Prix, which Leclerc won for in 2016. 

Sainz has spoken to Autosprint about the new team principal. He explained when asked if he was worried about Vasseur and Leclerc's friendship:

“No [I’m not worried], because I don’t think I’m starting from scratch. I am sure that I will get along well with him and that he will be happy with me when he sees me working, my relationship with the team and with Charles.

“I think his well-established relationship with Leclerc will also be very helpful to everyone in speeding up his acclimatisation here.”

The Spanish driver has also been clear that he fully supports the decision to bring Vasseur onto the team and that he thinks he was the right choice to come back in a fighting position for 2023. He continued:

“From what I’ve been told and the way I’ve known him, I think he’s the man for the job.

“Everybody knows him in the paddock and I’m sure he will do well. There will be a period of adjustment, but Fred knows Formula 1 and also Ferrari very well.

“Now there will be this preparation phase and then we will start working at full speed with him.”

The Ferrari team had a strong start to 2022 and came second in the constructor's championship. However, they did struggle with some car issues and strategical errors that they are ready to put behind them.

