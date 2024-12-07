F1 News: Coulthard Declares Lewis Hamilton the Most Influential Driver in F1 History - 'Delusional to Deny It'
Former Red Bull driver David Coulthard has made a big claim about Lewis Hamilton's legacy, declaring him the most "influential driver" in Formula 1 history. Coulthard has highlighted that this distinction is not solely based on Hamilton's seven world championship titles but is supported by data, his significant off-track impact, and the broader influence he has had on shaping the sport.
Only Hamilton has been able to match Michael Schumacher's record of seven titles in the premier class of motorsport, but Coulthard reckons there is data out there that suggests Hamilton's legacy and impact on the sport surpasses that of Schumacher.
This comes despite the Briton enduring a challenging period with Mercedes' ground effect cars since 2022, which left him winless until his home victory at the British Grand Prix this year. Although he secured another win at Spa-Francorchamps, his struggles with the W15 car have often stood in the way of his chances to take a shot at his eighth world championship title. One of Hamilton's motivations for moving to Ferrari next season is believed to stem from these challenges. Against this backdrop, Coulthard made the bold claim about Hamilton's legacy. He said:
“Lewis is the most influential driver in the history of the sport in terms of what he’s done.
“And anyone who denies his greatness is delusional.
“In a data driven business, the data supports him being the greatest Formula 1 driver in the history of the sport.
“Not by World Championships [he shares the record of seven with Michael Schumacher], but I don’t personally think winning an eighth or a ninth can make him any bigger in terms of his impact and legacy.”
On several race weekends, Hamilton's teammate George Russell outperformed him in the same car, and Coulthard reckoned the 39-year-old wasn't at his "peak form" this season. However, his legacy and accomplishments continue to set the perfect example. He added:
“Lewis has looked and sounded uncomfortable this year.
“As controversial as it is to say – and, inevitably, some of his fans will come back at me with ‘what the f**k did that Scotsman ever achieve to make that statement?!’ – this is not Lewis at his best.
“He’s never been out-qualified by a team-mate as often and as consistently. If we’re being pragmatic, looking at the data, he is not at the peak of his form.
“But Lewis’ legacy as a grand prix driver, as a winning machine, as a World Champion, is one you dream about for your son or daughter. He would make any parent proud.”
Additionally, Coulthard drew comparisons between Hamilton and two of Formula 1's greatest icons, Michael Schumacher and Ayrton Senna, highlighting a particular trait that sets Hamilton apart as a true gentleman. He said:
“In terms of diversity and inclusion, but also the way in which he’s won his races and championships. They have been clean.
“Michael and Ayrton [Senna] had a lot of controversy through their careers, and I say that with tremendous respect for both of them. With Lewis, there have been very few of those moments.”