F1 News: Daniel Ricciardo Brands Emilia Romagna Grand Prix 'Boring' After 'Tough' Race
RB driver Daniel Ricciardo voiced his frustration over what he perceived as a lackluster Emilia Romagna Grand Prix following the race.
Ricciardo, who finished lower down the order than anticipated, shared his thoughts post-race, reflecting on what he described as a somewhat "boring" Grand Prix. The Australian driver found himself caught up in the 'dirty air' of cars ahead, which significantly hampered his ability to advance. Speaking with Formula One journalist Lawrence Barretto after the race, Ricciardo commented:
"I don't know the facts yet, but honestly from my side, nothing felt like it went wrong in terms of, you kind of know if you botch it with the way you drop the clutch and you get a pretty good idea when it's your fault.
"I didn't feel like anything went wrong. So yeah, I mean, let's wait and see. But anyway, as a team, we gotta figure it out. We're in a train of cars and we feel in clear air we're quicker.
"But once we're there, in their rhythm at their pace in a bit of dirty air, it's a weakness for us at the moment, I feel. Obviously, from my side, I'm sure there's still a bit to find. But I think when we had clear air, the pace was okay. But again, when you're out of position, it's tough."
The RB driver went on to add that he felt the race was "quite boring", he explained:
"But just quite a boring race. Everyone i've said that to, they've all nodded their heads.
"I don't want to be negative, but I'm just stating some facts about it here. It's a great track but Sundays aren't very nice around here. It's that balance where we respect the old school circuits and as a Saturday experience, they're great but as a Sunday experience... seeing a lot of drivers faces after the race, we're all a little bit like 'that was a long one.'"
After starting the race from ninth position on the grid, Ricciardo crossed the line in thirteenth position with his RB teammate Yuki Tsunoda bringing home a point in tenth position. The Australian driver is currently in 14th position in the drivers standings with 5 points.