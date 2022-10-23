Daniel Ricciardo in talks over 2023 reserve driver role

Daniel Ricciardo's future is one of the unknown quantities on the F1 grid as he continues to assess the best course of action for next season.

The 8-time race winner has already committed to spending next season on the sidelines to best position himself for a potential comeback in 2024.

Sky F1 suggested in their qualifying broadcast that Ricciardo could become a reserve driver next season, even suggesting (albeit speculatively) that the Australian could return to Red Bull.

Ricciardo has denied that any agreement has been reached for next year, but he did reveal that discussions are taking place regarding a potential reserve driver role:

"I don't [have a contract]. For now, everything is just rumours. Am I talking? Yes, but there's no pen on paper or anything like that", he told motorsport.com.

"I won't completely disconnect from the sport, but obviously, nothing's guaranteed for 2024. Like, I don't have a seat that I can say I'm definitely going to be driving.

"But I'll still be around and trying to put work in to be back."

"With what's currently available, I feel like I'm better off sticking to the plan I have and aiming for something else."

The path ahead for Daniel Ricciardo is quite uncertain, especially given that he has ruled out racing in any other categories next season.

Ricciardo is focusing exclusively on Formula 1, so he will work closely alongside his team to correctly read the market and ensure his gamble to take a year out pays off.