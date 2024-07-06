F1 News: Daniel Ricciardo Handed Punishment For Pitlane Behavior
At the British Grand Prix, Visa Cash App RB driver Daniel Ricciardo received a formal reprimand for his actions during the final practice session, FP3, at the esteemed Silverstone circuit. The incident occurred on a wet Saturday morning, placing safety in the pitlane under scrutiny.
During the early stages of FP3, Ricciardo was seen weaving his car in the pitlane's fast lane—a maneuver typically employed to maintain tire temperature. However, given the wet conditions of the track and the busy pits full of team personnel, his actions raised significant safety concerns.
Upon reviewing video evidence, team radio communications, and in-car footage, the stewards decided to issue Ricciardo his first formal reprimand of the season. In their official statement, the stewards elaborated on their decision:
"The team instructed the driver to keep the temperatures up in the tyres on the way into the pits and the driver chose to weave when in the fast lane."
Acknowledging the mistake, Ricciardo took full responsibility for his actions. He admitted to the stewards that his driving wasn't a "good look" and firmly assured that such an incident would not be repeated. The stewards further highlighted Ricciardo's acknowledgment:
“The driver of Car 3 acknowledged that his actions ‘were not a good look’ and assured the stewards that they would never see him repeat those actions.”