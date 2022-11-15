F1 News: Daniel Ricciardo in talks with Mercedes and Red Bull over 2023 role

Daniel Ricciardo is set to emerge as an unknown variable in the driver market next season as he plots his return to Formula 1.

The 33-year-old has taken the decision to spend 2023 on the sidelines, providing the opportunity to reset and focus on a potential comeback in 2024.

Ricciardo has admitted that his strategy is high-risk, but the 8-time race winner has committed to this action.

However, spending a year out of the grid does not prevent Ricciardo from staying active in the paddock and working with teams on the F1 grid.

Specifically, reports suggest that his next step will be to work as a reserve driver next season.

The Australian has admitted that discussions are taking place, but (as quoted by crash.net) he maintains that nothing has been confirmed:

"There's nothing yet close or confirmed or anything. I can make something up, but nothing new to tell you.

"I can tell you now nothing is done. As I have said before, I have nothing to hide."

Signing a contract as a reserve driver seems a logical next step for Ricciardo, who is adamant that his focus remains exclusively on completing a comeback to Formula 1.

It would be a stretch to suggest that his future in F1 will be guaranteed with a Mercedes or Red Bull reserve deal, especially since both teams have two drivers on multi-year contracts.

All of the top 5 teams in the constructor's standings currently have drivers on multi-year deals.

This gives some indication of the task awaiting Ricciardo, which will significantly. complicate his chances of racing in F1 again.