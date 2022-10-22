Skip to main content
F1 News: Daniel Ricciardo linked to 2023 F1 reserve driver role

Daniel Ricciardo looks to stay active in the 2023 paddock.

Daniel Ricciardo has spoken confidently about his prospects in F1, having committed to taking a sabbatical next year with the intention of making a comeback in 2024. 

The 33-year-old still believes that he will be capable of returning to F1 at the highest level after a year on the sidelines, which Ricciardo will use to assess the best options available. 

However, the Australian still intends to remain active in the paddock next season, as rumours linking him to a 2023 reserve driver role persist. 

During Sky F1's broadcast of qualifying in America, Ted Kravitz revealed that Ricciardo is expected to take the role of reserve driver for an unknown F1 team next season. 

He added that Ricciardo could join forces with Red Bull, his former team, though this information seemed more speculative than rooted in anything concrete. 

Regardless, the picture is becoming clearer for the 8-time race winner, who will need to demonstrate a great level of awareness as the driver market continues to evolve next year.

This year has demonstrated how quickly the complexion of the F1 grid can change, so Ricciardo signing a reserve driver contract for 2023 could keep him in the bubble as the grid continues to change. 

More cynical observers will argue that a return to Red Bull as a reserve would cement Ricciardo's downfall since departing from the team. 

