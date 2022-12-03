F1 News: Daniel Ricciardo looks ahead to 2023 - "Le Mans could be interesting"

Daniel Ricciardo is open to racing competitively next season, although he intends to take some time off and focus on a potential comeback in 2024.

Ricciardo will spend next year on the sidelines, agreeing to a contract with Red Bull to work with the team in development and simulator work.

The 33-year-old has faced significant adversity in the last two seasons, failing to perform at his normal level since leaving Renault to join forces with McLaren.

Ricciardo's McLaren stint has significantly damaged his career prospects, with the 8-time race winner unable to find an exciting opportunity in F1 for 2023.

In an interview with AMuS, Ricciardo was asked if he'd consider racing in WEC (the World Endurance Championship) next season:

"A race like Le Mans could be interesting, but not the whole series.

"I would be the same as now, just with different cars. I need a break. It's a journey into the unknown...

"And I'll be on the lookout for a chance to come back in 2023. If there were one, I want to be as prepared as possible. With one foot, I'll remain in the scene.

"A whole year of doing nothing would not be a good plan."

There is no guarantee Ricciardo can return to the F1 grid in 2024, given that he has explicitly stated his interest lies in fighting at the front.

With that said, he is working to hit two birds with one stone and maximise the options available over the next twelve months.

The likes of Marcus Ericsson and Romain Grosjean have successfully switched from F1 to other categories, so someone of Ricciardo's talents could forge a new career path.

Whilst his focus is still firmly set on making a Formula 1 return, Ricciardo can generate headlines next season by appearing in another racing series.