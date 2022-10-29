F1 News: Daniel Ricciardo - My future "won't be relative to what others do"

Daniel Ricciardo has rejected speculation that he is waiting for Hamilton to retire at Mercedes, insisting that his future remains in his own hands.

Ricciardo suffered from another difficult weekend in America, visibly dejected post-race and without answers for why he cannot maximise the potential within the MCL36.

Ricciardo has already committed to taking a year off in 2023 as he looks to evaluate his options for a potential F1 return in the 2024 season.

There are hardly any obvious gaps in the market for the Australian to exploit at the end of next season, with the drivers at the top teams already committed to multi-year deals.

Lewis Hamilton is the only driver whose contract expires next year in the top three teams, but the 7-time champion has already expressed his intention to sign an extension with Mercedes.

Some have speculated whether Ricciardo is hoping for Hamilton to retire next year so he can join Mercedes as his replacement, but the 8-time race winner has shut down this idea:

"The truth is I want him [Lewis] to stay in the sport. He's one of the greatest to ever do it, and I think competing with him, going wheel to wheel with him, is fun - it's awesome.

"It's normally at the pointy end, so I certainly wish to do that more in the future. And that's where it currently lies.

"So I think my future will be, let's say, I don't think it's relative to what others do.

"I think it's... like opportunities will arise when they do, but I'm not banking on anyone doing something, so I can find my way.

"I want to take the time necessary, let's say, keep a little bit of distance to the sport - and let's say rebuild myself.