F1 News: Daniel Ricciardo On Belgian Grand Prix Being His Last Race - 'Maybe It Is'
RB driver Daniel Ricciardo has admitted that the Belgian Grand Prix at Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps could be his last race with the team. The Australian driver arrived at the circuit on Sunday and told the media of the possibility that lay ahead of him.
Ricciardo replaced Nyck De Vries last season alongside Yuki Tsunoda with the goal of moving to Red Bull in the future. His priority was to elevate the position of Red Bull's junior team and mentor his Japanese teammate.
However, the 35-year-old has been outperformed by Tsunoda on most race weekends this season, prompting questions about his current form. Ricciardo has scored 11 points so far, placing him thirteenth in the Drivers' Standings, while Tsunoda holds twelfth place with 22 points—double Ricciardo's total.
When asked by Mirror Sport if today would be his last Formula 1 Grand Prix, Ricciardo answered:
"Maybe it is, but I certainly don't sit here today believing that it is.
“It's hard for me to already have a farewell speech if I just don't believe it.
“It's probably where my head is at as well - I'm realistic, but I'm confident that I'll deliver again this weekend and help my chances.
“We'll hit pause on that one."
Red Bull senior advisor Helmut Marko revealed during the race weekend that Red Bull is going to have a meeting with Sergio Perez concerning the slump in his performance since the Chinese Grand Prix. Ricciardo was often seen as Perez's replacement, but with his race performances also under the scanner, it remains to be seen what steps will be taken in the near future. He added:
"Red Bull were always firm but fair with me. If they were to get rid of me, I'd be like, 'Okay, it's for a reason'.
"I know they would never just get rid of me if I was doing really well, so everything is within my control.
“And I think that brings me so much comfort as well, that they are so performance-driven that there's no other bulls**t - it's up to me.
“They definitely make me feel that way and that, if I do well, who knows what could happen?"
It is also worth mentioning that Ricciardo has not received a contract extension with VCARB yet, while Tsunoda's contract was extended to the end of 2025. Looking at all the possibilities, Red Bull could even bring reserve driver Liam Lawson into the equation. Only time will tell.