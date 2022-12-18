F1 News: Daniel Ricciardo opens up about chances of F1 return

Daniel Ricciardo has provided examples of drivers that have made a successful comeback into Formula 1, explaining why this gives him confidence about returning to the sport.

The last few years have been exceedingly difficult for Ricciardo, whose previously strong reputation has been significantly worsened by his spell at McLaren.

After a couple of frustrating years with the Woking-based team, the 33-year-old has decided to spend next year on the sidelines - to maximise his chances of an F1 comeback in 2024.

Ricciardo has outlined that he wants to compete in a front-running team, which could impact his willingness to entertain certain options in the driver market next season.

The quality of teams that pursue his services next year could impact whether the 8-time race winner has the motivation to make a full-time return.

There is also the question of whether there will be any openings at front-running teams for Ricciardo to take advantage of in the first place.

As quoted by crash.net, Ricciardo has explained the drivers that give him confidence about returning to the sport:

"Hulkenback - he needs to change his name because he's come back so many times now. It's no more berg, it's back...

"But of course then when you see other examples - and pretty good examples. You know, Alonso or Magnussen, for example.

"That's kind of reassuring.

"We're all wired differently, and the year off could have a different effect on all of us, but I actually look at Alonso, for example - someone who loves racing all the time, and him having that time off and coming back...

"Long story short, that sort of stuff encourages me."

Ricciardo's examples are undoubtedly valid, but context must be added to these comebacks.

Fernando Alonso, for example, could return thanks to his two World Championships and solid performances in the 2018 season.

Kevin Magnussen, meanwhile, benefited from a series of unforeseen events at Haas to make a comeback in 2022.

Whilst it is possible that a sequence of events goes in Ricciardo's favour to guarantee his return, it remains unclear whether F1's top teams will be interested in offering him a contract.