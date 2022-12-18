Skip to main content
F1 News: Daniel Ricciardo opens up about chances of F1 return

F1 News: Daniel Ricciardo opens up about chances of F1 return

Ricciardo is optimistic about his chances.

Ricciardo is optimistic about his chances.

Daniel Ricciardo has provided examples of drivers that have made a successful comeback into Formula 1, explaining why this gives him confidence about returning to the sport. 

The last few years have been exceedingly difficult for Ricciardo, whose previously strong reputation has been significantly worsened by his spell at McLaren. 

After a couple of frustrating years with the Woking-based team, the 33-year-old has decided to spend next year on the sidelines - to maximise his chances of an F1 comeback in 2024. 

Ricciardo has outlined that he wants to compete in a front-running team, which could impact his willingness to entertain certain options in the driver market next season. 

Ricciardo cold

The quality of teams that pursue his services next year could impact whether the 8-time race winner has the motivation to make a full-time return. 

There is also the question of whether there will be any openings at front-running teams for Ricciardo to take advantage of in the first place. 

As quoted by crash.net, Ricciardo has explained the drivers that give him confidence about returning to the sport:

Scroll to Continue

Read More

"Hulkenback - he needs to change his name because he's come back so many times now. It's no more berg, it's back...

Ricciardo cold

"But of course then when you see other examples - and pretty good examples. You know, Alonso or Magnussen, for example. 

"That's kind of reassuring. 

"We're all wired differently, and the year off could have a different effect on all of us, but I actually look at Alonso, for example - someone who loves racing all the time, and him having that time off and coming back...

"Long story short, that sort of stuff encourages me."

Ricciardo's examples are undoubtedly valid, but context must be added to these comebacks. 

Fernando Alonso, for example, could return thanks to his two World Championships and solid performances in the 2018 season. 

Kevin Magnussen, meanwhile, benefited from a series of unforeseen events at Haas to make a comeback in 2022. 

Whilst it is possible that a sequence of events goes in Ricciardo's favour to guarantee his return, it remains unclear whether F1's top teams will be interested in offering him a contract.

ricciardo abu dhabi
News

F1 News: Daniel Ricciardo opens up about chances of F1 return

By Jaden Diaz-Ndisang
M349212
News

Mick Schumacher Breaks Down What He Can Bring To Mercedes After Leaving Haas

By Alex Harrington
SI202211170579_hires_jpeg_24bit_rgb
News

F1 News: Max Verstappen explains why number two drivers "have to accept" their role

By Jaden Diaz-Ndisang
Williams US Grand Prix 2022
News

F1 News: Former Williams Technical Director reveals "long journey" of recovery ahead

By Jaden Diaz-Ndisang
M349214
News

F1 News: Toto Wolff explains Mercedes' decision to sign Mick Schumacher

By Jaden Diaz-Ndisang
SI202207100321_hires_jpeg_24bit_rgb
News

F1 News: Max Verstappen On NASCAR - "I Struggle To Watch It"

By Lydia Mee
Final_Friday_for_BWT_Alpine_F1_Team_in_2022_with_Jack_back_in_action_alongside_Esteban_and_Fernando
News

F1 News: Fernando Alonso Confirms Future Within The Sport

By Lydia Mee
SI202207080344_hires_jpeg_24bit_rgb (2)
News

F1 Pundit Martin Brundle: New McLaren Chief Is "Bad News" For Team In 2023

By Lydia Mee