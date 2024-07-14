F1 News: Daniel Ricciardo Opens Up On Performance 'Frustrations' - 'Will Be Tough Days Ahead'
VCARB (RB) driver Daniel Ricciardo opens up about his challenging 2024 Formula 1 season, marked by both hopes and frustrations. As the season progresses, the Australian driver acknowledges the pressure to prove himself, admitting that 'the stopwatch doesn't lie'.
Speaking to F1 correspondent Lawrence Barretto, Ricciardo reveals that he understands what needs to be done to save his seat for the next season. But amid his lackluster performances, his achievements often get overshadowed, highlighting a lack of consistency which adds to his frustrations. He said:
“[It’s] my biggest frustration.
“It’s a frustration because I look at myself in the mirror and say I can do this very, very well so how do I make sure I do it consistently? Because if I do, I’m laughing. But it’s more positive than negative.
“There will be a day when I won’t be able to do it as good, but I’d much rather have these sporadic good days that it shows I’ve still got those capabilities to do something great – and then it’s up to me to unlock it more often.”
His teammate Yuki Tsunoda has achieved nearly double the points so far, underscoring the challenge Ricciardo faces. As the summer break approaches, Ricciardo is focusing on several areas for improvement off the track, hoping that these adjustments will enhance his on-track performances. He added:
“A few things have [changed].
“It was after Monaco, I was scratching my head a little bit. I felt like I was at the race weekend, I was ready to go but the results weren’t really coming. With the help of my team and people around me, I tried to address and see how I can change some other things.
“‘OK, maybe race weekends are OK, but what about the week leading up to the race? Could you be doing something better to prepare, and to feel more ready to go racing? If you feel ready, maybe you’re not 100%.
“For example, one [thing I’ve changed] – when I got back in last year, I decided to do things on my own for a bit, do my training. I felt I had been doing it long enough and felt I knew what I need. It worked for me a little bit.
“But now I’ve started more full-time working with Pyry [Salmela, Ricciardo’s performance coach]. He’s always been at track with me since I got back, but I’m utilising his expertise a bit more.
“Ultimately, it’s just remaining open minded. Even if six months ago something worked great, it doesn’t mean it will now. So I’m just trying to search everywhere, where I can find a few per cent here, a few per cent there.”
When asked if the stopwatch will determine his future, he said:
“Yes, I believe so.
“And that’s what I’m telling myself. I don’t see any other reasons.
“The sport is so competitive now. Yes, there’s marketing and other things involved in this sport/business. But at the end of the day, the stopwatch doesn’t lie – and that’s my best way to keep doing this for longer.”
Despite emphasizing the priority of scoring points, the 35-year-old driver remains enthusiastic about F1 racing. He revealed:
“There will be tough days ahead, there will be lows, but I still love the anticipation of a race week, I love the opportunity.
“There’s the curiosity – could this week be a standout week, could something special happen? I still believe it can – so that’s where that excitement still lies and remains.
“The competition is great. Of course I have won before, and I love nothing more than winning, but right now, scoring points is our little victory – so that’s the fight. If I have managed to do that, I’ll leave the track happy – and I’m sure I’ll have fun doing it.”