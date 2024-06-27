F1 News: Daniel Ricciardo Opens Up On 'Taxing' Contract Negotiations
As the 2024 Formula 1 season progresses, 'Silly Season' is well under way with driver contract announcements increasing. Early on, seven-time champion Lewis Hamilton set the tone by announcing his dramatic move for 2025, signaling a season of significant shifts. Amid this backdrop, teams are carefully weighing their options, choosing between injecting new talent or retaining seasoned drivers. Speaking about his contract negotiations with VCARB (formerly AlphaTauri) Daniel Ricciardo has opened up on the 'taxing' conversations surrounding his future.
Speaking from Spain, the Australian driver delved into the complexities of his current contract negotiations. With his contract expiring at the end of the year, Ricciardo faces pivotal decisions about his future in the sport. He explained to the media, as quoted by GPBlog:
"There's not really just one thing behind the decision. There are so many. It can be very taxing.
"Of course, you need to give it the time required because it's your future, and it's your career and obviously something you work very hard for. But also, at some point, you just want to make the decision and move on. It's tough, because you can't take it lightly, so it's one of those ones.
"I guess we all go through it. We've all been through it in some way, shape or form. It means a lot to us, and that's why we we obviously put so much weight on it."
Ricardo's journey has been particularly tumultuous. After being unexpectedly released early from his McLaren contract, leaving him without a seat in 2023, he joined Red Bull Racing as their third driver. His move to replace Nyck de Vries at AlphaTauri marked a significant turn, yet his seat remains under speculation with rumors of Liam Lawson potentially taking over.