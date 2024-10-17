F1 News: Daniel Ricciardo Pokes Fun At VCARB Exit In Social Media Post
Former VCARB driver Daniel Ricciardo, whose future after parting ways with Red Bull's junior team remains uncertain, may have hinted at a possible Formula 1 retirement in a recent social media post. The eight-time Grand Prix winner was spotted wearing a cap with the phrase, "I'm retired, having a good time is my job," sparking speculation about his next move.
Ricciardo endured a challenging 2024 season before being ousted on performance grounds following the Singapore Grand Prix. VCARB chose to complete the remaining six Grands Prix with Liam Lawson, who eagerly awaited a full-time racing opportunity on the sidelines as a reserve driver for Red Bull.
While the Australian driver has expressed his interest in NASCAR, MotoGP, and the Supercar championships, the next step in his racing career is yet to be announced. A potential ambassador role with Red Bull also remains on the cards considering his magnetic persona, but Ricciardo has not responded yet.
With only one available seat at Sauber and multiple drivers vying for the spot, it seems unlikely that Ricciardo will pursue that option, even with Audi set to take over the team in 2026. A potential PR or media role is also something he could fit in, but for now, the 35-year-old seems to be enjoying his life, as underscored by his cap.
In an Instagram post shared by his motocross friend Adam Cianciarulo, Ricciardo is pictured wearing the cap while having a good time. Here's a zoomed-in version of that photo from X:
However, despite Ricciardo's time away from the premier class of motorsport, Chairman of the Circuit of the Americas (COTA), Bobby Epstein was keen to have him attend the upcoming United States Grand Prix this weekend, considering his popularity among the people of Austin. Speaking to the media, he said:
“Daniel, he may be able to have just as big an impact out of the car as he has in it at our grand prix.
“I’m not sure that necessarily people are buying tickets to come see him race if he’s not in a competitive car, right?
“So if you’re coming because he’s part of the F1 community, I think he can still be part of the F1 community in a pretty meaningful way.
“He’s really, really loved in Texas, and I think he likes it here.
“And so I would hope that he makes himself available more to the fans than he would otherwise be if he had an obligation in the car.
“I hope he’s still coming here, because we’ve got a lot of people who would love to shake his hand or get his autograph or take a picture. Just see him around town. We’ll keep him busy.”