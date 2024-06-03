F1 News: Daniel Ricciardo 'Protected By Christian Horner' According To Reports
According to a report by BBC Sport F1 journalist Andrew Benson, Daniel Ricciardo's future within the Red Bull Racing family seems secure for now, under the 'protection' of team principal Christian Horner. This development occurs despite a push from motorsport adviser Helmut Marko to elevate reserve driver Liam Lawson.
The reported stability of Daniel Ricciardo at RB (Visa Cash App RB, formerly AlphaTauri), facilitated by Christian Horner, is a crucial element in the internal dynamics of the team. This situation directly impacts their decisions regarding driver arrangements for future Formula One World Championships. The Australian driver currently stands 14th in the 2024 driver standings, lagging behind team-mate Yuki Tsunoda, who is currently in 10th.
Benson claims that the allegations against Horner have seemingly lessened Helmut Marko's clout, limiting his ability to enforce changes in the team’s driver line-up. This internal power shift at Red Bull could see future team pairings adjusted, possibly incorporating Lawson alongside Ricciardo if Tsunoda departs.
While Daniel Ricciardo has not made public comments regarding the ongoing situation, the pressure is palpable considering his performance and standings. Benson comments in the report:
"At the moment, though, Ricciardo is protected by team principal Christian Horner, sources say, and is safe for now from being replaced by reserve Liam Lawson.
"Motorsport adviser Helmut Marko, who would probably like to promote Lawson, has lost power and influence in the internal civil war at Red Bull that was laid bare by the allegations of sexual harassment and coercive, controlling behaviour made against Horner by a female employee, which Horner denies, and which an internal investigation dismissed.
"It is not hard to imagine a Lawson and Ricciardo line-up at RB in 2025, though, if Horner does not shift his stance and Tsunoda moves elsewhere."
Red Bull's future line-ups remain a topic of interest as the 2025 season nears. The Milton Keynes-based squad has also teased an imminent announcement which is anticipated to be related to the 2025 driver contracts.