F1 News: Daniel Ricciardo Readies For Penalty After Belgian Grand Prix Race Weekend
In the wake of the Belgian Grand Prix, Formula 1’s power unit regulations have come into sharp focus for the Visa Cash App RB team. Notably, Daniel Ricciardo of RB is gearing up for a grid penalty due to a forthcoming engine change, slated for after the August break, and this comes after Yuki Tsunoda's 60-place penalty.
During the Belgian campaign, grid penalties were a significant theme impacting several drivers. Yuki Tsunoda was hit with a hefty 60-place penalty due to multiple replacements of his power unit elements. Max Verstappen also faced a 10-place setback due to a new engine.
Red Bull, leveraging Honda engines, has showcased competitive performance this season. However, the challenge to remain within the season's four-engine limit is becoming increasingly apparent.
Ricciardo, in particular, has confirmed the necessity of a fifth engine, which will inevitably result in a grid penalty.
“I’m going to take it in the August break,” Ricciardo humorously told reporters.
Ricciardo also discussed opting for a circuit other than Zanvoort - the next in line this season after the break - which is notoriously difficult to overtake at.
"It’s no secret that you try, if you can, to do it on circuits that aren't super difficult for overtaking. Try to help your chances a little bit. That's obviously here, I guess why Max and Yuki are taking one but it’s tough because you never want to give up track position but you would plan to avoid Zandvoort. It’s no secret because it's so hard to overtake there. So probably not Zandvoort, we’ll see," Ricciardo explained.
Ricciardo’s performance at the Belgian Grand Prix was commendable, with him finishing in 11th place and nearly securing a position in the points. Tsunoda, in comparison, finished P17.