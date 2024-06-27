F1 News: Daniel Ricciardo Responds To Helmut Marko's Replacement Claims
In Formula 1, the dynamic between drivers and team management often garners as much attention as the races themselves. Recently, Helmut Marko of Red Bull Racing highlighted a significant shift in the team's strategy, declaring Sergio Perez as the definitive occupant of a seat once hoped to be filled by Daniel Ricciardo under certain conditions.
In an interview with Kleine Zeitung, Marko stated:
"The shareholders have made it known that it is a junior team and we have to act accordingly. The goal was that he [Ricciardo] would be considered for Red Bull with exceptional performances. That seat now belongs to Perez, so that plan is no longer valid."We will have to put a young driver in there soon. That would be Liam Lawson."
This revelation came against the backdrop of the Austrian Grand Prix, where Ricciardo addressed Marko's comments. With characteristic composure, he said, as quoted by Crash.net:
“I’ve become really good at not reading things. I actually didn’t know about it until I was told when I got here. Look… it’s… I don’t feel one way or another about it. I still know that the overriding thing in this sport is performance, and that’s it. That’s what will give me my best chance of staying here, I know that.
“It’s not going to be my smile or anything else. It’s the on-track stuff. I’ve obviously got a good opportunity, obviously I say until the summer break, I don’t think that’s a deadline, but that’s obviously where you look at for the first half of the season.
“I look back at Barcelona, and it’s hard to get excited about a 15th, but actually I was really happy with my race. So I would say it’s at least now two better weekends in a row. That’s what I’ve certainly had trouble doing this year, is having a kind of string of good results. Two is not enough of course, at least for where I want to be. Now we have two more ahead. I definitely have a chance to get into the summer break with some momentum. And on the Helmut stuff, yeah honestly, it’s fine. It doesn’t change what I’m going to do.”
Despite the speculative currents swirling around his career, Ricciardo channels his efforts towards improving his track performance. He continued:
“If Liam goes and has an amazing test, like 100%, good for Liam, I’ve got no control over that, nor do I wish him poorly, not at all. I think I’m currently in the race seat, so I’ve got to do everything I can to control the things that I can.
“If I kick ass here, if I kick ass at Silverstone, then I think the narrative can change. I think I obviously have to own that and be on top of what I can do. Yeah. I’m sure qualifying fifth in Montreal made Helmut smile. If I can do that a few more times, then I’m sure I’ll make him smile. It’s still so heavily on performance, and yeah, just keep focused on that.”
Notably, Ricciardo isn’t exploring alternatives outside Red Bull.
“I would say no. I mean, I don’t know. Not to be stubborn or arrogant about it, but I’m not looking anywhere else.
“I’ve said it, I really do enjoy being back in the family. I weirdly do enjoy sometimes a little bit of pokes from Helmut, because I think it’s also, it can also be a way to get me a little bit fired up and try and get the best out of me. In short, no.”