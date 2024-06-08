F1 News: Daniel Ricciardo Responds To Villeneuve Criticism In Hilarious Way
In a verbal skirmish off the track at the Canadian Grand Prix, Daniel Ricciardo has given a dismissive response to Jacques Villeneuve's stringent critique of his career, effectively telling the former world champion and his detractors where to go. Villeneuve, who has been vocal in his unfavourable assessment of Ricciardo’s performance, suggesting that only his "image" has sustained his presence in F1, faced a sharp retort from the Australian racer after he finished P5 in today's qualifying. The Australian, who has faced a challenging start to the 2024 season, indicated a strong focus on his performance over former drivers' opinions, even as his future in the sport remains under speculation.
Daniel Ricciardo's recent quip has set the paddock abuzz. The Australian driver, known for his upbeat personality and sharp wit, delivered a humorous yet pointed response to criticism from former F1 World Champion Jacques Villeneuve, following an impressive 5th place qualifying at the Canadian Grand Prix.
Villeneuve, a commentator for Sky Sports during this weekend's race, had harshly critiqued Ricciardo's career during the race weekend, suggesting that Ricciardo's "image" rather than his on-track performances were keeping him in Formula 1. Villeneuve, unforgiving in his assessment, contrasted Ricciardo’s efforts unfavorably with those deserving of more direct resources like multiple-time champion Lewis Hamilton. His comments did not go unnoticed, and when asked about them, Ricciardo's reply was both dismissive and humorous.
“So I still don't know what he said, but I heard he's been talking shit. But he always does. I think he's hit his head a few too many times — I don't know if he plays ice hockey or something. Won't give him the time of day, but all those people could suck it. I want to say more, but it's alright. We'll leave him behind," Ricciardo said, muttering muted curse words into the microphone with a smile.
It was yesterday on Sky Sports F1's broadcast, Villeneuve said the following:
“Why is [Ricciardo] still in F1?” he asked. “We’re hearing the same thing for the last five years. We have to ‘make the car better for him, poor him’, no. You’re in F1.
“Maybe you make that effort for Lewis Hamilton, who has won multiple championships. You don’t make that effort for a driver that can’t cut it.
“If you can’t cut it, go home. There’ll be someone else to take your place."
As the F1 season progresses, Ricciardo’s performance will be closely watched, especially given the uncertainty around his seat for 2025. In the relentless world of Formula 1, where reputations can be both made and marred on and off the racetrack, Ricciardo’s humorous defiance in the face of criticism could well be what keeps him resilient and racing on his terms.
Looking ahead, if Ricciardo can continue to secure strong performances like his showing in Montreal, it might just turn the tide of opinion in his favor, proving that beyond his vibrant personality, his presence in F1 is still very much about his capability behind the wheel. As always in Formula 1, the next race is just around the corner, and with it, another chance to answer the critics.