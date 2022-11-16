F1 News: Daniel Ricciardo set to make shock Red Bull return

Daniel Ricciardo is on the brink of returning to Red Bull for the 2023 season, taking the role of reserve driver and brand ambassador.

There has been significant speculation about Ricciardo's next step in Formula 1 following his announcement that he will not be on the grid next season.

The 33-year-old has made abundantly clear that he intends to make a comeback to the F1 grid in 2024, but believes that taking a year on the sidelines is the best way to achieve this.

Ricciardo had the option of pursuing a Haas seat for 2023, with Guenther Steiner revealing that the door was open for the Australian to enter negotiations.

This proposition was evidently unattractive for Ricciardo, whose only interest is competing at the front of the grid with a top team.

At least for next year, per AMuS, Ricciardo is likely to join Red Bull as part of the team's driver roster and help with development and simulator work.

There will be a certain irony if Ricciardo does return to Red Bull as a reserve - since his departure from the Austrian squad was, in many ways, to avoid becoming the 'number two' driver.

In any case, next season will be crucial to ensure he can capitalise on any changes or openings in the F1 market.

Currently, there appear to be very few - if any - obvious paths for Ricciardo to make a comeback with a front-running team in 2024.

Whilst the F1 market has shown itself to be highly turbulent and unpredictable, the task ahead remains daunting.

A driver with Ricciardo's accolades will almost certainly attract interest. The question is how competitive the teams pursuing his services will be.

In any case, Daniel Ricciardo's new position as Red Bull reserve will present him with the platform to stay active within the paddock and keep a pulse on the activities in the market.